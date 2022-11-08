UPDATE: Supreme Court denies request for an injunction that would halt Biden student loan plan

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an emergency motion to place an injunction on the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan.

The emergency injunction was filed by Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF) on Nov. 1 asking the court to approve a preliminary injunction halting the implementation of student loan forgiveness until the appeals courts decided on the lawsuit.

Justice Barrett declined the request on Nov. 4 and did not refer the matter to the court. Barrett denied a similar request on Oct. 20 after a Wisconsin taxpayer group asked for an injunction pending appeal.

Caleb Kruckenberg, an attorney for PLF, said he was “disappointed” by the dismissal in a statement provided to Campus Reform.

“Practically since this program was announced, the administration has sought to avoid judicial scrutiny. Thus far they have succeeded, “Kruckenberg stated. “But that does not change the fact that this program is illegal from stem to stern. We're disappointed by today's denial but will continue to fight this program in court."

Campus Reform previously spoke to Kruckenberg, who argued the Department of Education could not be allowed to continue “playing games” with student loan forgiveness.

“[N]ow we've gone to the Supreme Court, asking for them to put a stop to it and I think both the district court and the Seventh Circuit were really wrong about what's going on,” Kruckenberg stated. “And I think they were rewarding the Department of Education for playing games…I mean, they've [made] lots of effort [during] this case to try to change the program just enough to avoid review while still getting whatever they want through.”

The student loan forgiveness plan is currently awaiting review by the Eighth Circuit Court after a temporary injunction was granted in late October stalling the original start date for the loan forgiveness on Nov. 1.

