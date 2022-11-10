Student coalition rallies for abortion access

Opinion
Elaine Gunthorpe '24 | Virginia Campus Correspondent
Thursday, November 10, 2022 3:30 PM

The student group “Coalition for Body Autonomy” spoke with University of Missouri (MU) administrators on Oct. 20 at a town hall meeting about the institution’s response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The coalition had three demands that were shared at the panel discussion, according to the Columbia Missourian: for MU to “subsidize free contraceptives for students, end the censorship of the Social Justice Centers on campus,” and to receive abortion access from the institution. 

[RELATED: Socialist students petition for on-campus abortion services]

Due to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision this summer, a “trigger law” went into effect in Missouri, stating that “no abortion shall be induced or performed upon a woman, except in cases of medical emergency.”

The 10-group coalition encompassed students groups such as the Coalition of Graduate WorkersMizzou College DemocratsYoung Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA)Queer Liberation FrontMizzou Queer and Trans POC, and others.

[RELATED: Texas students held campus walkout for 'on demand' abortion]

Mizzou YDSA planned a protest for tonight because "the university has taken no action to defend their students' rights," according to its Instagram.

Campus Reform reached out to Mizzou President Choi, Mizzou YDSA, MU media relations department, and every student group mentioned. This article will be updated accordingly. 

