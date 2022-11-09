Campus Profile: Florida College
Florida College is a private university in Temple Terrace. Around 500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Cost of Tuition:
The cost of in-state tuition at Florida College for the 2022-2023 academic year is around $18,060, and was the same for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Student Fees:
Florida College students pay around $1,000 in student fees.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Florida College is requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Florida College Employee Political Donations:
There is no OpenSecrets data on Florida College employee political donations.
Bias Reporting System:
Florida College does NOT operate a bias reporting system on campus.
COVID-19:
Florida College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.