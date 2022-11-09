Opinion
Campus Profile: Florida College

Florida College is a private university in Temple Terrace. Around 500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Andrea Vergara '22 | Miami Dade College Correspondent
Wednesday, November 9, 2022 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Cost of Tuition:

The cost of in-state tuition at Florida College for the 2022-2023 academic year is around $18,060, and was the same for the 2021-2022 academic year. 

 

Student Fees:

Florida College students pay around $1,000 in student fees.

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Florida College is requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on Florida College Employee Political Donations:

There is no OpenSecrets data on Florida College employee political donations.

Bias Reporting System: 

Florida College does NOT operate a bias reporting system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

Florida College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.

 

 

