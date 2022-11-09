Campus Profile: Campbell University
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Campbell University is a private university in Buies Creek, North Carolina. Around 2,965 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Students for Life
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats
Common Ground
Cost of Tuition:
The cost of in-state tuition at Campbell University for the 2022-2023 academic year is around $36,650.
Student Fees:
Campbell University students pay around $1,830 in student fees.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Campbell University is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Campbell University Employee Political Donations:
There is no OpenSecrets data on Campbell University employee political donations.
Bias Reporting System:
Campbell University operates a bias reporting system on campus.
COVID-19:
Campbell University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.
Campus Reform articles about Campbell University:
EXCLUSIVE: Christian college administrator calls pro-life students 'antagonizers'
The administrator told the pro-life chapter they could not counsel abortion clinic patrons on the sidewalk off campus, because their work could be seen as 'antagonizing.'
Campus Reform obtained a video of the private meeting between administrator and the pro-life student leader.
UPDATE: Campbell University reverses course on blocking pro-life event
Campbell University will allegedly allow its pro-life group to counsel at an off-campus abortion clinic after originally denying the request.
Campus Reform reported on the original conflict, in which an administrator accused the group of 'antagonizing' patrons.