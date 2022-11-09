Opinion
Campus Profile: Campbell University

Abigail Williams '24 | Texas Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, November 9, 2022 10:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Campbell University is a private university in Buies Creek, North Carolina. Around 2,965 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Students for Life

Liberal Organizations:

College Democrats

Common Ground

Cost of Tuition:

The cost of in-state tuition at Campbell University for the 2022-2023 academic year is around $36,650.

Student Fees:

Campbell University students pay around $1,830 in student fees.

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Campbell University is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on Campbell University Employee Political Donations:

There is no OpenSecrets data on Campbell University employee political donations.

Bias Reporting System: 

Campbell University operates a bias reporting system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

Campbell University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.

 

 

Campus Reform articles about Campbell University:

EXCLUSIVE: Christian college administrator calls pro-life students 'antagonizers'

The administrator told the pro-life chapter they could not counsel abortion clinic patrons on the sidewalk off campus, because their work could be seen as 'antagonizing.'

Campus Reform obtained a video of the private meeting between administrator and the pro-life student leader.

UPDATE: Campbell University reverses course on blocking pro-life event

Campbell University will allegedly allow its pro-life group to counsel at an off-campus abortion clinic after originally denying the request.

Campus Reform reported on the original conflict, in which an administrator accused the group of 'antagonizing' patrons.

