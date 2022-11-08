Inflation is top midterms issue, College Republicans tell newspaper

The Pitt News is the official student newspaper for the Univeristy of Pittsburgh (UP) and on Nov. 2 it published an interview with several members of the college’s College Republicans (CR) chapter.

The two students, the current vice president and president-elect for the chapter Dylan Mitchell and the CR vice president-elect Joshua Minsky, both said their top issue was the economy, specifically inflation.

[RELATED: Arizona voters to decide on financial aid for illegal immigrants]

“I’ve watched our food costs double over the last year. People can’t keep up,” Mitchell states. “I’ve seen other small businesses close … So anyone who is going to support more spending proposals that are going to keep driving inflation is just going to be out for me right off the bat.”

Minsky worries about the impact inflation has brought on the U.S. military.

“The American economy funds our military,” he told the newspaper. “It funds our foreign policy. It allows us to have social safety nets to the extent that we do and it’ll get much worse if all that goes away.”

[RELATED: SURVEY: Inflation, abortion lead issues for college voters]

Other members of the chapter mentioned the Second Amendment and the increase in crime was also an influential factor when casting their votes.

A recent FOX News poll shows that Americans’ priorities are similar to the college chapter. According to the poll, 89% of Americans are “‘extremely’ or ‘very concerned” about inflation and 79% reported that crime is their second most pressing concern.

Campus Reform contacted the UPitt CR chapter and UPitt. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @kliseanderson on Twitter.