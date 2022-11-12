Opinion
Faculty union members result to singing for a ‘fair contract’

Over 150 members of the union gathered on campus to 'confront administration for delaying union contract negotiations,' according to a tweet from The Pitt News, UPitt’s student-run news organization.

'I think it’s a tad insulting that they chose such a God-filled and patriotic song’s tune to protest to, especially considering how liberal Pitt is,' one student told Campus Reform.

Logan Dubil '23 | Senior Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Saturday, November 12, 2022 7:00 PM

Members of the University of Pittsburgh’s (UPitt) Faculty Union sang a song to protest the school allegedly “delaying negotiations” late last month. 

On Oct. 27, over 150 members of the union gathered on campus to “confront administration for delaying union contract negotiations,” according to a tweet from The Pitt News, UPitt’s student-run news organization. 

[RELATED: 'Underrepresented' teachers in Minneapolis achieve tenure-like status after union defends anti-White policy]



Protestors are heard singing “Solidarity forever, for the union makes us strong” to the tune of Glory, Glory Hallelujah, the video shows.

One UPitt student, who requested to remain anonymous, called out the protestors' song as being “insulting.”

[RELATED: Striking staff reportedly block students from their dorms]

“I think it’s a tad insulting that they chose such a God-filled and patriotic song’s tune to protest to, especially considering how liberal Pitt is,” the student told Campus Reform.

The protesters also chanted “what do we want … a fair contract … when do we want it … now,” as well as “we don’t get it … shut it down,” according to The Pitt News

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Pittsburgh and the faculty union for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @thelogandubil on Twitter.

