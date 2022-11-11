WATCH: Affirmative Action 'doesn't reflect well on America'





In a recent Campus Reform op-ed, Correspondent Robert Schmad detailed his opposition to Emory University president's claim that removing affirmative action would prevent the university from admitting a diverse class.

Schmad joined The Lars Larson Show to discuss affirmative action in lieu of two pending Supreme Court cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

He explained, "what universities should be selecting on, is the characteristics individuals have that can be used to advance their mission of advancing human knowledge."

Schmad then outlined one consequence of allowing universities to choose students based on race rather than achievement.

"We saw American universities, that had formerly been in the top 100, that had their roles splinted by Chinese universities... [Chinese universities] don't care about what you look like. They care about how intelligent you are, your merit," he said.

Schmad continued, "Long term, if the United States, our institutions, continues this obsession with race... we're going to continue to fall behind China."

He pointed out that those pushing for affirmative action policies are actually advocating for a regression of society. Schmad said, "the people who call themselves progressives are going to take us in the totally opposite direction."

He went on to say, "when we're selecting on race, it doesn't reflect well on America or the American way."

