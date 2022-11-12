How Campus Reform is launching careers in media: Kat Timpf

Opinion
Kate Hirzel | Correspondent Director
Saturday, November 12, 2022 1:00 PM

Kat Timpf began working as a reporter for Campus Reform in February 2013.

Timpf was a crucial asset to the team, covering topics such as liberal student protests, gender issues, and free speech as well as appeared on media for multiple stories she published.

Today, Timpf is an Analyst for Fox News. She joined the network in 2015 and is a regular panelist on Fox News’s late-night program “Gutfeld!”

Timpf often travels to conferences to motivate young conservatives to become involved in the movement.

When asked about her time in the program, Timpf said, “As part of my job at the Leadership Institute’s Campus Reform, I received TV training that taught me the skills I needed to feel confident in my first few appearances -- and then the feedback on those appearances that I needed to sharpen them. I hadn’t had any kind of formal TV training beforehand."

Apply to be Campus Reform Correspondent here and launch your media career.

