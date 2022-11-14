Prof. returns to campus for 'God's Not Dead' tour years after course canceled for teaching Christian perspective

A former professor at Ball State University (BSU) returned to campus to speak at the nationwide “God's Not Dead” college tour.

Professor Eric Hedin's course “Boundaries of Science” was canceled in 2013 after Freedom from Religion Foundation members complained about his teaching.

The course’s purpose was to “emphasiz[e]… the relationships of the sciences to human concerns and society.” However, critics accused Hedin of “proselytizing and teaching Christianity," according to MEDIAARK.com.

BSU is located in Muncie, Indiana.

Hedin, who spoke alongside Dr. Rice Broocks at the Oct. 26 event, told Campus Reform that “the goal of the God's Not Dead events is to present evidence for God from science, philosophy, and history.”

“We invite those who attend the event to consider the evidence and reach their own decisions on how to respond,” he said.

The tour is a “dynamic presentation [that] will explore the evidence for God from science, philosophy, and history,” according to the Eventbrite description.

Broocks is the author of “God’s Not Dead,” which “gives a clear, understandable overview of the evidence while responding directly to many skeptical claims,” according to its website.

The book inspired the movie, which follows a college student’s attempt to prove God’s existence.

The "Gods Not Dead" tour comes at a pivotal moment when many universities are striving to take God out of school.

A professor from Ithaca College in New York argued in 2017 that the song “God Bless America” should not be played at sporting events because it is a “warmongering song.”

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) removed religious prayer from its commencement ceremony in 2014.

That same year, a professor at East Carolina University forbade his students from thanking God in personal statements that were delivered during their departmental graduation ceremony.

