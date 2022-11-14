Opinion
WATCH: Conservative flags not allowed on campus

On this week's episode of Campus Countdown, Correspondent Emily Sturge discusses Trinity College forcibly removing conservative leaning flags, caught on video.

Avery Selby | Digital Media Manager
Monday, November 14, 2022 9:00 PM


On this week's episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge discusses Trinity College (TC) forcibly removing conservative-leaning flags on video.

Highlighted in the Woke Tweet of the Week, the video shows administrators taking down a "Don't Tread On Me" flag and an American flag with green, blue, and red stripes to support first responders. 

An image was later posted by Libs of TikTok of TC displaying a pride flag outside of a school building.

The week's top story features the unanimous vote to affirm Senator Ben Sasse for the University of Florida's next president.

Campus Reform Correspondent Courtney McLain joined Campus Countdown to discuss Penn State University's decision not to follow through with plans for a 'Center for Racial Justice.'

Sturge also breaks down the Colorado School of Mines reversing its vaccine mandate following student activism on campus. 

Watch the full video above

Follow @AverySelby_ on Twitter.

Staff image

