WATCH: Students want political diversity on campus

Campus Reform Correspondent Noelle Fitchett asked students at Texas A&M University in College Station their thoughts on diversity.

Fitchett asked students if they consider diversity important and asked students to clarify which type of diversity should be prioritized on college campuses: racial diversity or thought diversity.

[OPINION: Universities have no clue what a diverse campus truly looks like.]

"You need to have diversity in order to have academics," one student responded.

"Diversity is a part of academics," another said.

Students were asked if they thought political and ideological diversity is as important as racial diversity.

One student explained, "[y]ou learn from other people, you talk to them, you get their experiences, then you'll be able to better form your own opinions."

Most students believed that differing ideas were essential to a college campus.

One student said, "[t]he more people contributing ideas to our school the better the school is."

However, one student noted that the university does not do enough to encourage political diversity.

