Campus Profile: Lone Star College-Kingwood
Lone Star College-Kingwood (LSC-Kingwood) is a public community in Houston, Texas. Around 11,242 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
TPUSA
Liberal Organizations:
(None)
Cost of Tuition:
The cost of tuition at LSC-Kingwood for the 2022-2023 academic year is $2,304, and was $2,160 for the 2021-2022 academic year. LSC-Kingwood increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 6.6%.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
LSC-Kingwood is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Lone Star College System Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 80.28% of LSC employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 19.72% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for LSC-Kingwood
Bias Reporting System:
LSC-Kingwood does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
LSC-Kingwood is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.