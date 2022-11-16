Opinion
Campus Profile: Lone Star College-Kingwood

Lone Star College-Kingwood (LSC-Kingwood) is a public community in Houston, Texas. Around 11,242 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Myles Pound '24 | Texas Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 1:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

 

Lone Star College-Kingwood (LSC-Kingwood) is a public community in Houston, Texas. Around 11,242 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

     TPUSA

 

Liberal Organizations:

     (None)

 

 Cost of Tuition:

The cost of tuition at LSC-Kingwood for the 2022-2023 academic year is $2,304, and was $2,160 for the 2021-2022 academic year. LSC-Kingwood increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 6.6%.

  

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

LSC-Kingwood is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Lone Star College System Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 80.28% of LSC employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 19.72% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

 

 Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for LSC-Kingwood

 

 Bias Reporting System

LSC-Kingwood does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

LSC-Kingwood is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

 

Staff image

