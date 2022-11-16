Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

BYU organization wants to keep 'gender affirming care' for minors

A Brigham Young University organization intends to protest a meeting which could ban gender surgery on minors.

The organization tweeted about the meeting to encourage people to show up.

Trending
1
WATCH: Students want political diversity on campus
By Noelle Fitchett  '25
2
Harvard loses fight with insurance company over Affirmative Action lawsuit fees
By Kate Anderson 
3
UPDATE: Supreme Court denies request for an injunction that would halt Biden student lo…
By Kate Anderson 
4
EXCLUSIVE: Transgender activists protest outside swimmer Riley Gaines' speaking event
By Alexa Schwerha 
5
Trans professor does not give students choice about using their pronouns? Read the tweet.
By Peter Cordi 
6
BREAKING: Students to protest Ann Coulter at Cornell University tonight
By Alexa Schwerha 
Thomas Stevenson '23 | Utah Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 4:40 PM

An LGBTQ+ organization intends to protest a state Health and Human Services Interim Committee (HHSIC) meeting Nov. 16.

The OUT Foundation, which “empower[s] the LGBTQ+ students and alumni of Brigham Young University in achieving their intellectual, social, and professional potential," tweeted about the protest and urged people to “make a plan to show up.”



The tweet includes a screenshot of an alleged agenda for the meeting which shows one point of discussion will be “Treatment of Gender Dysphoria in Minors.”

[Related: New transgender academic journal advocates for child transition]

The agenda was published by self-described activist Erin Reed, who alleged “Utah will likely be pushing a ban on gender affirming care for trans youth.”



[Related: Yale’s Pediatric Gender Program treats toddlers: viral video]

Ryan Woods, also known as Lady MAGA USA, told Campus Reform that “the OUT Foundation isn’t about consenting gay adults, it’s about ‘trans youth.’” 

“It makes money for the billion dollar ‘puberty blockers’ and ‘trans affirmative care’ industry,” he said. “They’ve completely abandoned adult gays like me.”

Campus Reform contacted every individual mentioned in this article and will update accordingly.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this