UNC student newspaper criticizes pro-choice rhetoric for excluding trans people

The Daily Tar Heel, the official student newspaper of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill), published an Oct. 11 article criticizing rhetoric in the wake of the Dobbs Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The article argues that “women” are not the only people affected by the recent abortion bans across the country, but that trans and non-binary people are also impacted by the Dobbs decision.

The article criticizes people for not being “inclusive” enough of trans people in the conversation regarding access to abortion.

UNC-Chapel Hill students were offended by the use of the term “women,” arguing that the term makes trans people feel left out of the discussion about abortion-related issues.

One student interviewed by The Daily Tar Heel at UNC-Wilmington claimed that there was a “lack of resources and education for trans and nonbinary individuals,” resulting in them being marginalized in the conversations about abortion.

The article came as part of a larger “Abortion Issue” released by The Daily Tar Heel, an issue of the paper heavily biased in favor of pro-abortion narratives.

Campus Reform reached out to the Daily Tar Heel and UNC-Chapel Hill Communications for comment, and will update accordingly.