This law school boasts it is the 'queerest' in the nation

Northeastern University School of Law 'proudly' proclaims itself to be 'the queerest law school in the nation.'

The school claims that it intentionally seeks out prospective students who identify as LGBTQ+

Marya Ruth Dunning '25 | Virgina Campus Correspondent
Thursday, November 17, 2022 9:30 PM

Northeastern University School of Law in Boston, Massachusetts “proudly” proclaims itself to be “the queerest law school in the nation.”

Northeastern was one out of 111 schools that responded to the LGBTQ+ Bar’s Law School Campus Climate Survey. In their reply, the school claims that it intentionally seeks out prospective students who identify as LGBTQ+.  

[RELATED: 'LGBTQ Studies' minor launches as public university raises tuition]

In addition, the school affirms that “assisted reproductive benefits... without the need for extended traditional attempts at pregnancy” are offered in order to be “inclusive of the specific needs of LGBTQ+ employees” and that “care techniques such as mammograms, prostate exams, hysterectomies, etc.” are “available to employees of all genders.” 

In the same survey, Northeastern also affirms that it “offer(s) transgender and nonbinary students who have not legally changed their names the ability to have their name-in-use reflected on their admission applications or post enrollment forms.” 

“Transition-related health benefits,” including “hormone therapy, gender counseling,” and “gender affirming surgery” are covered not only for transgender-identified employees at Northeastern, but also for transgender-identified students, their spouses, and their dependent children.

[RELATED: This is how LGBTQ inclusivity rankings work]

Certain programs at Northeastern School of Law, such as career counseling and peer mentoring, are open exclusively to students who self-identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. 

The school also offers a variety of courses based specifically on LGBTQ+ issues, including “Sexuality, Gender & the Law,” “Human Right Seminar: Race, Gender, & Culture,” and “Reproductive and Sexual Rights and Health.”

Campus Reform has reached out to all individuals and organizations mentioned for comment and will update accordingly. 

