Catholic school funds sex worker event, but not Ben Shapiro

The University of Notre Dame allegedly opted to fund an “sex work” event, but not Ben Shapiro, The Irish Rover reported.

Right to Life Michiana was scheduled to host Shapiro for its annual benefit on Oct. 27. UND, which has previously sponsored the benefit, opted out of providing funds.

Notre Dame LGBT Law Forum, however, hosted an event on Oct. 24 titled “Decriminalizing Sex Work” in which the panelists, including Chicago House legal director Elizabeth Ricks and law student and sex worker Cruel Valentine, were reportedly paid a speaking fee.

Valentine is “an award-winning, international burlesque entertainer, adult film performer, Dominatrix, actor, dancer, writer, and artist,” his website states.

Notre Dame Right to Life President Merlot Fogarty reportedly spoke with Office of Mission Engagement Executive Director Chuck Lamphier, who claimed the event and speaker were “problematic,” The Irish Rover reported.

Forgarty alleged to Campus Reform that UND did not want to support the event because “Ben Shapiro is a controversial figure.”

“In the year that Roe was overturned, Notre Dame should have been at the biggest pro-life event in our community,” she said. “They should be supporting the endeavors of Right to Life Michiana, not funding sex workers and abortion activists who are corrupting the next generation of Catholic intellectual leaders.”

“Regardless of the political atmosphere, Notre Dame should be upholding [pro-life] truth in all it’s endeavors,” she stated.

Every party in this story has been reached out to for comment. It will be updated accordingly.