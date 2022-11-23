NYU hosts 'Sexual and Reproductive Justice' panel with professor who defends vandalism of pro-life organizations

New York University (NYU) hosted a panel on Oct. 26 with the Student Government Association (SGA) called “Sexual and Reproductive Justice.” The panel featured a professor who has defended vandalism against crisis pregnancy centers.

According to the event description, the purpose was to “spread awareness about advocacy motives and initiates and provide a space to discuss concerns regarding sexual and reproductive justice on campus and beyond.”

Speakers included NYU professor Sarah Leonard, Student Senator Barbie Kim, Associate Director of Sexual and Relationship Respect Services Danielle Ellman, and April Fellers, Nurse Manager at NYU’s Student Health Center.

According to Leonard’s NYU bio page, she “works at the intersection of old and new left-wing publications in New York City.”

Leonard is also the Editor-in-Chief of the Marxist-feminst magazine Lux, where she wrote an article advocating for self-medicated abortion and the vandalism of pro-life pregnancy centers.

“Some part of me laughs at these conservatives grasping for control over women when somewhere, right now, a pregnant person is self-managing an abortion and a hundred Brett Kavanaughs can’t stop it. We’ve always had abortions and we will tomorrow and the next day,” Leonard writes in the piece.

She continues, “Anti-abortion politics is many things — an intimate attack on anyone who can get pregnant, a white supremacist strategy for growth, a religious imposition — but it must be seen now as part of a larger strategy to control the many by the few.”

Leonard goes on to speak positively of the vandalism that occurred against pro-life pregnancy centers in the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“So: What’s a little vandalism? There are plenty of people who will make the reasonable decision that vandalism is, for them, out of the question — especially if they are extra-vulnerable to the law due to racism, immigration status, or any number of other factors,” she writes.

“But for people who love to fuck sh*t up, why, as Trump, Samuel Alito, Kavanaugh, Greg Abbott, et. al., have stuck their hands under our clothes again and again, have we not played rough?”

