Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Bias reporting systems

Campus Reform Assistant Editor Alexa Schwerha spoke with Goldwater Institute's Jon Riches about bias reporting systems.

Trending
1
Students required to complete 'Privilege Checklist' in mandatory first year course
By Reagan  Dolinger '23
2
Arizona votes to offer illegal immigrants in-state tuition
By Haika  Mrema '24
3
Court delivers blow to Biden administration's Title IX
By Myles  Pound '24
4
University system survey reveals students and faculty hesitant to express political vie…
By Darius  Avinger '24
5
Campus Profile: University of Cincinnati
By Annika  Simovart '24
6
Campus Profile: Albion College
By Jacob  Wernette '24
Alexa Schwerha | Assistant Editor
Sunday, November 27, 2022 3:00 PM

Campus Reform Assistant Editor Alexa Schwerha spoke with Goldwater Institute Vice President for Litigation Jon Riches about bias reporting systems.

The Goldwater Institute partnered with The College Fix to conduct an investigation at the University of Arizona's system, the results of which were published in August.

Riches said that UA originally refused to provide the requested material, which Riches said is "impermissible under Arizona's public records law."

"This is so clearly public information that we were a little surprised that [UA] decided to initially refuse to provide the information," he said. "So we sent [UA] a letter that that was in violation of Arizona law."

Riches pointed to a few examples from the report that detailed what was being submitted through the system. He stated one professor was turned in for bias for claiming to have "never had a negative experience with law enforcement."

He concluded by sharing over "230 college campuses" operate a bias reporting system, and that more people need to be aware of them.

"There's not a lot of protections that exist in these, so oftentimes investigations can lead to disciplinary actions or disciplinary referrals where due process rights aren't protected," he said.

Watch the full interview above.

Follow @Alexaschwerha1 on Twitter.


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this