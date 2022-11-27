WATCH: Bias reporting systems

Campus Reform Assistant Editor Alexa Schwerha spoke with Goldwater Institute Vice President for Litigation Jon Riches about bias reporting systems.

The Goldwater Institute partnered with The College Fix to conduct an investigation at the University of Arizona's system, the results of which were published in August.

Riches said that UA originally refused to provide the requested material, which Riches said is "impermissible under Arizona's public records law."

"This is so clearly public information that we were a little surprised that [UA] decided to initially refuse to provide the information," he said. "So we sent [UA] a letter that that was in violation of Arizona law."

Riches pointed to a few examples from the report that detailed what was being submitted through the system. He stated one professor was turned in for bias for claiming to have "never had a negative experience with law enforcement."

He concluded by sharing over "230 college campuses" operate a bias reporting system, and that more people need to be aware of them.

"There's not a lot of protections that exist in these, so oftentimes investigations can lead to disciplinary actions or disciplinary referrals where due process rights aren't protected," he said.

