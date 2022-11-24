WATCH: Accreditation council to end LSAT

Campus Reform’s correspondent Tahmineh Dehbozorgi appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the American Bar Association’s (ABA) decision to end the LSAT..

“Getting rid of the LSAT will just make the application process more subjective,” says Dehbozorgi.

Dehbozorgi says, “For a lot of minorities, including myself, this is a way we can overcome a lot of barriers and biases that exist in the admission process.”

As a minority, Dehbozorgi has overcome many obstacles to be a law student at George Washington University (GWU) in Washington, DC.

“Maybe the ABA should look into this standardized exam as an opportunity for students to learn rather than a barrier to entry.”

“As an Iranian immigrant I always fall into the white caucasian group and that creates a lot of issues for groups like me that want to compete for law school admission,” says Giordano, “however some objective method like the LSAT score allows many individuals coming from a immigrant background to overcome DEI bias.”

One of the reasons for eliminating the LSAT is because the standardized test is thought to hurt diversity.

Giordano says, “Getting rid of the LSAT will just create another barrier for individuals that do not fit to those boxes and for this reason I believe getting rid of the LSAT will not fix the problem of diversity.”

