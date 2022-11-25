University system survey reveals students and faculty hesitant to express political views on campus

A climate survey sent to students and employees of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education concluded that few students and faculty feel comfortable expressing their political views on campus.

The survey came as part of the State System’s broader initiative to “strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion for everyone in the system office and on our campuses.”

[RELATED: 'Students who identify as conservative face distinctive challenges': report]

The report reveals that only 32.5% of staff members surveyed feel comfortable expressing their political views on campus, compared to 51.5% of students.

In a comment from System Chancellor Daniel Greenstein reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, Greenstein stated the results are a “sobering reflection on the state of American society” and that there’s “work to do across the board.”

[RELATED: SURVEY: 80% of students are 'self-censoring their viewpoints', many feel uncomfortable speaking up in class]

Survey prompts “targeted five stakeholder groups: People of Color (defined as not white or of European parentage), People with Disabilities, Veterans and Active Military, LGBTQA+ people1 , and International Students and Employees,” with the purpose of gauging “the extent to which they felt welcome and respected along with their experiences with discrimination and harassment, both on campus and in the surrounding community.”

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Daniel Greenstein and the PASSHE Media Relations Team were reached out to for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.