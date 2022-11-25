Student government partners with university police to combat rising crime

The Undergraduate Student Government (USG) of Ohio State University (OSU) recently partnered with the Ohio State police to deter motor vehicle theft on campus.

The Steering Wheel Lock Program, sponsored by the Undergraduate Student Government, gifted 200 car locks to students to prevent theft. The locks were purchased with help from the Department of Public Safety, The Lantern reported.

96 motor vehicle thefts were reported between Aug. 23 and Nov. 15.

"OSU PD, we're doing everything we can to prevent that, 24/7 patrols, [license plate recognition] systems in use, we recently implemented cameras all throughout campus, including in garages,” Lt. Bruce Allen told WBNS.

As the program grows more popular, USG is expected to distribute an additional 400 more locks in the spring semester.

Daniel Philip, an OSU student and president of its TPUSA chapter, linked rising crime in the area to the school’s previous stance on policing.

Philip told Campus Reform that “the police are scared of doing their jobs because of the backlash they have received.”

“In Columbus in 2020 there were calls for defunding the police and earlier this year there were marches in the streets over a cop killing an individual,” he said.

Despite USG’s willingness to partner with campus police, the OSU community has an anti-police history.

In late 2021, activists on campus urged the administration to offer “more community-based policing alternatives.”

300 faculty members signed a letter to the university in June 2020 demanding the school cut ties with the Columbus Police.

Campus Reform reached out to each party mentioned and this article will be updated accordingly.

