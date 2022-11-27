Opinion
Campus Profile: Columbus State University

Adam Cross '24 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Sunday, November 27, 2022 11:00 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

 Columbus State University (CSU) is a public university in Columbus, Georgia. Around 6,427 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.


 Official Political Student Organizations: 

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    College Republicans

    Network of Enlightened Women

    

 Liberal Organizations:

    College Democrats

    Cougars for the Autonomy and Agency for All Peoples

    GLBT Alliance

    NAACP

    Pride+

    Revolution Project

 

 Student Fees:

CSU students pay around $1380 in student fees per academic year.

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

 CSU is requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Columbus State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 97.85% of CSU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.15% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

CSU does not currently have a FIRE rating.


Bias Reporting System

CSU does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

CSU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 


