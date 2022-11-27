Campus Profile: Columbus State University
Columbus State University (CSU) is a public university in Columbus, Georgia. Around 6,427 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Network of Enlightened Women
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats
Cougars for the Autonomy and Agency for All Peoples
GLBT Alliance
NAACP
Pride+
Revolution Project
Student Fees:
CSU students pay around $1380 in student fees per academic year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
CSU is requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Columbus State University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 97.85% of CSU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.15% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
CSU does not currently have a FIRE rating.
Bias Reporting System:
CSU does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
CSU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.