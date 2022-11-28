'Genderbread person' makes appearance in nursing course

A nursing professor is using a “genderbread person” diagram to teach The College at Brockport, State University of New York (SUNY Brockport) about gender identity.

Campus Reform obtained the document, which included a photo of a gingerbread man cartoon outlined by “identity,” “attraction,” “expression,” and “sex.”

The document also included a variety of terms and definitions including "binary gender, cisgender, fluid(ity), third gender, and transsexual.”

The diagram was assigned to students enrolled in NUR 342: Foundations for Professional Practice for Nursing. The course description states that students learn “both the skills and theoretical basis for professional practice in nursing with an emphasis on a systems approach and patient safety.”

It also “introduces the components and use of the nursing process and basic nursing techniques, national safety goals and adults' reaction to illness and hospitalization,” according to the description.

A student in the course, who requested to remain anonymous, told Campus Reform that the diagram was “a little biased and ridiculous” since “nursing is a career based in science.”

“It all just seems contraindicated to be educating us on the gender-bread person with the list [of] ongoing terms that aren’t backed with science at all,” the student said.

“It's just feeding into the idea that we can make up all these terms and we are all just supposed to go with it,” the student continued. “Taking nursing classes and finally being accepted into the program, I was really looking forward to taking courses about patient care and such, when it just feels like my required women studies gen ed all over again.”

Campus Reform has reported on other universities which used the “genderbread” person to explain gender identity including the University of Arkansas and Pennsylvania State University.

Other universities opted for “Gender Unicorn” graphics, Campus Reform reported.

Campus Reform reached out to SUNY Brockport for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.