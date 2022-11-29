Booklet describes the need for universities to be 'drivers of equity and inclusion in American society'

A booklet released by Inside Higher Ed and sponsored by Amazon’s Web Services Department (AWS) details numerous ways to “[build] an inclusive culture,” and is intended to be used by university administrators and educators.

The booklet, which consists of a number of essays drawn from Inside Higher Ed’s website and titled “Leadership in Pursuit of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion,” was created by Modupé Congleton, the Head of Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity at Amazon Web Services.

The purpose of the document is “to explore diversity in recruiting and hiring practices,” which “require[s] inclusive leadership.”

One article details how “[a] group of new liberal arts college presidents of color [have] formed an alliance to collectively address issues of racial diversity, equity and inclusion on their campuses.”

Another article discusses how there are “few Black administrators on campus” and how “staff members remain disproportionately underrepresented across the higher education workforce.”

“AWS is supporting this booklet from Inside Higher Ed because we believe technology should be built in a way that’s inclusive, diverse, and equitable. And we have a responsibility to make that happen,” the booklet’s introduction reads.

In the editor's note, it is stated that “higher education institutions are facing greater obligation than ever before to be drivers of equity and inclusion in American society rather than reinforcing existing inequity.”

Campus Reform reached out to Insider Higher Ed and tried to reach Modupe Congleton for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.