Campuses
Campus Profile: Arizona Christian University

Arizona Christian University (ACU) is a private Christian university in Glendale, Arizona. Around 1,053 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Catherine Gripp '26 | Arizona Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 2:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

 

    

Conservative Organizations:

     TPUSA

 

Liberal Organizations:

     (None)

 

Student Fees:

ACU students pay around $2,200 in student fees per year.

 

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

ACU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.


Bias Reporting System

ACU does not operate a bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

ACU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 


