Campus Profile: Arizona Christian University
Arizona Christian University (ACU) is a private Christian university in Glendale, Arizona. Around 1,053 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
TPUSA
Liberal Organizations:
(None)
Student Fees:
ACU students pay around $2,200 in student fees per year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
ACU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
Bias Reporting System:
ACU does not operate a bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
ACU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.