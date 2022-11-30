Students demand university provide free laundry

Opinion
Thomas Stevenson '23 | Utah Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 6:13 PM

The Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter at the University of Cincinnati (UC) hosted a tabling event on Nov. 17 with the school’s Student for Justice in Palestine and Generation Action chapters to fight for “free laundry services to all full and part-time university students.”

[Related: Socialists at AOC's alma mater Boston University demand free laundry]

The tabling effort called “Knittin Mittens for Free Laundry” took place outside the Tangeman University Center. 

An announcement about the effort was made to their instagram page that said “Free Laundry is a right that all students have. And we’re trying to secure it for students at UC.” 



To attract support, the students distributed free hot chocolate and condoms while tabling, as seen in a video posted to Twitter.



[Related: WATCH: Students love socialism, want to abolish private property]

The petition has garnered over 1200 signatures and it is growing to reach its goal of 1600. 

On the campaign page the chapter advocates for free laundry because “Access to hygiene resources plays a critical role in students’ mental, physical, and professional wellbeing” and that “[l]ack of access to these resources can place serious strain on low-income students.”

The cost of laundry, according to the University website, is $1.75 for a wash and $1.50 per dry. However, for students with a Bearcat Card, those prices are discounted to $1.50 and $1.10. 

Clean clothes are a necessity for all, regardless of financial status. We, the undersigned, request that the University of Cincinnati unconditionally provide free laundry services to all full and part-time university students,” the petition concludes.

There is no clarification if this would apply to only students in school housing or living off campus. According to the University’s website, only “25-49% of degree-seeking undergraduates” live in on-campus housing and others are off campus. 

All parties in this report have been contacted for comment and it will be updated accordingly. 

Staff image

