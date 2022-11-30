Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Edgewood College

Edgewood College is a private Catholic college in Madison, Wisconsin. Around 1,225 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
'Genderbread person' makes appearance in nursing course
By Caroline Cason  '22
2
Students demand more 'gender-inclusive' housing
By Alice Seeley  '23
3
Student newspaper apologizes for asking 'transphobic' debate question
By Thomas Stevenson '23
4
Christian university caves to faculty members' dissent on Biblical view of sexual morality
By Reagan  Dolinger '23
5
Court delivers blow to Biden administration's Title IX
By Myles  Pound '24
6
EXCLUSIVE: Babylon Bee CEO's Christian alma mater disinvites him from speaking in chapel
By Ben Zeisloft  
Shandi Peitsch '23 | Wisconsin Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 8:32 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Edgewood College is a private Catholic college in Madison, Wisconsin. Around 1,225 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    TPUSA

 

Liberal Organizations:

    Edgewood MARRCH

    Sexuality and Gender Advocacy For Everyone

    

Cost of Tuition:

The cost of tuition at Edgewood College for the 2022-2023 academic year is $33,550, and was $32,600 for the 2021-2022 academic year. Edgewood College increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 2.9%.

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Edgewood College is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Edgewood College.

 

Bias Reporting System

Edgewood College operates a bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

Edgewood College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this