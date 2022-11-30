Campus Profile: Edgewood College
Edgewood College is a private Catholic college in Madison, Wisconsin. Around 1,225 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
TPUSA
Liberal Organizations:
Edgewood MARRCH
Sexuality and Gender Advocacy For Everyone
Cost of Tuition:
The cost of tuition at Edgewood College for the 2022-2023 academic year is $33,550, and was $32,600 for the 2021-2022 academic year. Edgewood College increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 2.9%.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Edgewood College is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Edgewood College.
Bias Reporting System:
Edgewood College operates a bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
Edgewood College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.