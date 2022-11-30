Stetson dismisses funding for Zuby event

Opinion
Thomas Stevenson '23 | Utah Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 9:43 PM

Zuby, a British rapper and political commentator, was recently invited by the Stetson Young America’s Foundation (YAF) chapter to speak. As a result of his alleged “transphobic” comments and the fact that the chapter would not pre-screen his speech, however, the chapter received no funding from the student government association.

Stetson University is in DeLand, Florida.

Campus Reform spoke with a conservative student and member of YAF about the events.

[RELATED: Stetson University's ‘Values Day’ dominated by liberal causes]

“SGA denied Zuby on grounds of transphobia and asked if we’d be willing to submit his speech beforehand,” one student explained, “and if he offended anyone that we would have to pull him off stage in the middle of his speech.”

According to the student, this was because “the SGA is made up of mainly [D]emocrats,” and although the president of SGA is a Republican, “he cannot speak out in fear of being canceled.”

[RELATED: REPORT: University's campus speaker policy contradicts 'ideals of freedom of inquiry']

The source went on to explain that they have “a general feeling of an [anti-conservative] bias here at [S]teston from students and staff.”

Stetson College Republicans, YAF, and Stetson University have been contacted for this story. It will be updated accordingly. 

