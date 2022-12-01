Opinion
University library asks transgender students to journal about their bathroom experiences

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is asking transgender and non-binary students to journal about their experiences with restrooms at the school.

The university hopes to make bathrooms in the library 'more inclusive and accessible, particularly for trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) individuals,' a flyer reads.

Caroline Cason '22 | North Carolina Correspondent
Thursday, December 1, 2022 4:25 PM

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign  (UIUC) is asking transgender and non-binary students to journal about their experiences with restrooms at the school.

UIUC is also offering to “compensate” these students for submitting their writings to the school library, according to an image of a flyer obtained by Young America’s Foundation.

[RELATED: This university is spending money to keep menstrual products in men's restrooms]

In collecting these journal submissions, the university hopes to make bathrooms in the library “more inclusive and accessible, particularly for trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) individuals,” the flyer reads.

According to the library website, “During this Fall 2022 semester, we are interested in collecting anonymous ‘journal entries’ from users, particularly members of the trans and gender nonconforming community, addressing the good and bad about toileting within the University Library and across campus.”

[RELATED: New Harvard web app will help ease ‘anxiety’ around finding 'gender inclusive' bathrooms for students]

“We are user experience researchers at the University Library and we are working on a project to understand, assess, and react to how the Library does and does not provide the toileting environment necessary for trans and gender nonconforming Library users to have a satisfactory, holistic Library experience,” it goes on to say.

Campus Reform reached out to UIUC, the UIUC Dean's office, and the UIUC Library for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

