Princeton University hosted series of queer events during the month of November

The Gender + Sexuality Center at Princeton University hosted a number of events in November to '[foster] a supportive and inclusive campus community' that promotes LGBTQ ideals.

Events this month included 'Feminist Fridays,' 'Trans Week of Liberation Open Mic Night,' and 'Queering Body Size: Open Training.'

Elaine Gunthorpe '24 | Virginia Campus Correspondent
Friday, December 2, 2022 4:38 PM

 The Gender + Sexuality Center at Princeton University hosted a number of events in November to “[foster] a supportive and inclusive campus community” that promotes LGBTQ ideals. 

The Gender + Sexuality Center envisions a community “that affirms, uplifts, and celebrates women, femme, trans, and queer people and that actively resists sexism, cissexism, heteronormativity and other intersecting forms of oppression on campus and beyond,” according to their website

Events this month included “Feminist Fridays," “Trans Week of Liberation Open Mic Night," and “Queering Body Size: Open Training.”

[RELATED: 'I'm a slut' posters promote 'P***y Power' event at CSUSM]

At the Nov. 18 “Feminist Friday,” “TERF Rhetoric” was discussed, along with “its impacts on society, and how famous people can impact culture.” 

The acronym "TERF" stands for “Trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

At the “Trans Week of Liberation Open Mic Night,” held on Nov. 16, attendees were encouraged to “share your story or creative expressions in a night of solidarity and community.”

[RELATED: University lecture teaches Beyoncé is a feminist hero for singing about sex acts while dancing partially naked]

The “Queering Body Size Open Training” event, held Nov. 29, was the first in a series given by the Assistant Director of the Gender + Sexuality Resource Center, Eric Anglero, “that discusses through trainings and dialogues the various, multiple conversations on justice that embody the broader conversations on marginalized gender and sexual identities.”

This series will be centered “on body size and fat liberation movements.”

Campus Reform reached out to all relevant parties for comment, and will update accordingly.

