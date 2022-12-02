Crime leads university to increase police presence

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is increasing police presence in North Baltimore, warning students about rising violence and crime in recent weeks.

“From Oct. 6 to Oct. 27 alone, there were six armed robberies reported on and around the Homewood campus, as well as one near the Peabody campus; two of those were also abductions/attempted abductions,” a university email partially read, according to WBAL TV 11.

JHU is located in Baltimore, Maryland.

The email went on to state that “[c]ommunity members should…expect to see an increased visible presence of Johns Hopkins Public Safety, Baltimore City Police, and Allied Universal officers on and around our Homewood campus.”

“These officers will be patrolling both in vehicles and on foot 24-7,” the communication continued.

However, not everyone at JHU is in favor of the police.

In September, students protested a town hall meeting on the university’s “proposed private police force.”

“"No justice, no peace,” the students reportedly chanted.

Campus Reform has contacted Johns Hopkins University and will update accordingly.