Cornell University recently hosted a convicted cop-killer

Cornell University recently hosted Jalil Muntaqim, a former Black Panther and founder of the pro-political prisoner Jericho Movement, to speak about his experiences combating racial tension, the forms of racism today, and how best people can fight it, The Cornell Daily Sun reported.

The Cornell newspaper omitted details about his murdering of two New York City police officers in 1971, which The New Yorker reports in great detail.

The presentation dubbed the “Black Panther 56th Commemoration: Jalil Muntaqium,” was hosted by history professor Russell Rickford.

In addition to discussing “racial inequality,” Muntaqium advocated that non-black people acknowledge their vital role in the “struggle for racial justice.”

The Cornell Daily Sun, however, did not report specific examples of racism, discrimination, or disparate treatment against black people.

This was not Muntaqium’s first campus appearance, however.

Campus Reform previously reported that at an Apr. 6 event at SUNY Brockport, titled “History of Black Resistance, U.S. Political Prisoners & Genocide: A Conversation with Jalil Muntaqim,” he was given the floor to “reflect on his time with the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army, as well as his co-founding of the Jericho Movement.”

The Jericho Movement argues that “members of militant groups who committed acts of violence against the police were ‘incarcerated because of their political beliefs and acts in support of and/or in defense of freedom.’”

