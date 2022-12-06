Drag performance at Dartmouth includes topless 'nun'

Dartmouth College in New Hampshire recently hosted a drag and burlesque show on campus featuring a performer dressed as a topless “nun.”

The performer goes by the stage name “Grim Noir,” and claims to be “non-binary,” according to a report by The College Fix.

Describing the event, The College Fix also reports that the dancer stripped their black robe to reveal “tights with crosses on them and pasties covering their nipples,” and that the performance concluded with Grim Noir twirling around a rosary and genuflecting on stage.

The event was put on by the college’s “premiere” student drag club, the “House of Lewan,” and reportedly attracted more than 100 students.

The House of Lewan “hopes to make drag accessible by hosting workshops and performing in shows,” according to an article written in the school newspaper The Dartmouth.

The club is the “first recognized drag club” on campus which includes “free, all-inclusive drag workshops.”

The event took place in early November at the Collis Common Ground on campus, and was free to attend.

