Harvard's 'Sex Week' features 'p***y portraits', 'Intro to Stripteasing'

On Nov. 14-20, Harvard University held a “Sex Week,” with a calendar full of events including “Sex Ed Trivia,” a “Safe Sex Supply Giveaway,” and “P***y Portraits: Painting and Celebrating Genital Diversity.”

The purpose of the week, according to the event website, was to “invite local sex educators to campus to lead interdisciplinary, scholastic, and highly engaging workshops,” and distribute “safe sex supplies and sex toys to attendees, courtesy of our generous sponsors.”

[RELATED: University sex week features free vibrator giveaway, 'Sex Jeopardy,' 'Condom Bingo']

Other events included “LGBTQIA+ representation in the Media,” “My So Called Selfish Life: A Reproductive Rights Film Screening,” “The Porn Conversation: An Adult Film Screening and Discussion,” “Vibrance: Black Queer Student Mixer,” and “Leave it ALL on the Floor: Intro to Stripteasing.”

“The Sex Week ‘sex’perts do a fabulous job teaching our community about topics that range from ‘getting cliterate,’ to the philosophy of porn, to body positivity during intimacy, and so much more,” the website emphasizes.

[RELATED: Univ. of New Mexico to host 'threesome' sex event for students]

The website also asserts that “it's just as important to get an education inside the bedroom as it is inside the classroom.”

Campus Reform reached out to all relevant parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.