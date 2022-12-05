Opinion
University of Minnesota students protest crisis pregnancy center

On the night of Nov. 11, Students for a Democratic Society at the University of Minnesota protested a local pro-life pregnancy resource center, calling it a 'fake abortion clinic.'

The pregnancy center provides free pregnancy testing, counseling, ultrasounds, prenatal classes, post-abortion healing, and a variety of other services to struggling women.

Georgia Lucas '23 | North Carolina Campus Correspondent
Monday, December 5, 2022 8:51 PM

On the night of Nov. 11, Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at the University of Minnesota protested a local pregnancy resource center, calling it a “fake abortion clinic” and criticizing the clinic for its pro-life care.

Protestors projected the words “Fake Abortion Clinic,”  “Abortion is Healthcare,” and the word “Bitches” onto the front of the building.

Thanks to everyone who joined us last night to protest outside First Care Pregnancy Center, one of many ‘Crisis Pregnancy Centers’ or Fake Abortion Clinics that claim to provide reproductive care, but actually push an anti-abortion agenda!,” the group’s Instagram post read.

[RELATED: Crisis pregnancy centers near campuses vandalized]

The pregnancy center, First Care, is located in Minneapolis and provides free pregnancy testing, counseling, ultrasounds, STI tests and treatment, prenatal classes, post-abortion healing, and a variety of other services to struggling women.

About 20 protesters held megaphones and chanted, “abortion is a human right, that is why we have to fight,” and “pro-life, that’s a lie, you don’t care if people die,” according to The Minnesota Daily

Club members took group photos in front of First Care holding up middle fingers and sticking out their tongues.

We need more abortion access and money for abortion funds, not these predatory religious institutions popping up in our communities and spreading misinformation about abortion!!,” the group exclaims on their Instagram post.

[RELATED: Pro-abortion vandalism reported near universities as pro-life students face harassment]

Amanda Salmon, Director of Client Care at First Care, told Campus Reform that “[w]hile all of our services are available to students from the University, the most common service students seek us out for is STI testing and treatment.”

Campus Reform contacted the University of Minnesota and SDS for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Staff image

