Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

New trigger warning unlocked: 'Catholic guilt'

Among the many trigger warnings offered for a student play at Princeton’s Lewis Center for the Arts was one for 'Catholic Guilt.'

Other trigger warnings included ones for 'Internalized Homophobia' and 'Gender Dysphoria and Internalized Transphobia.'

Trending
1
Professor admits no Native American tribal affiliation after decades of claiming otherwise
By Elaine Gunthorpe  '24
2
Stanford band mocks Christians during halftime show
By Thomas Stevenson '23
3
Lincoln statue must go, article in Syracuse student newspaper argues
By Madison Rehbehn '24
4
Harvard Law instructor: 'It is our civic duty to accost' the '6 justices who overturned…
By Blake Boudreaux  '25
5
UChicago announces 'The Problem with Whiteness' course
By Caroline Cason  '22
6
EXCLUSIVE: Liberty activists defeat pepper spray ban at UHart
By Robert Schmad  '23
Blake Boudreaux '25 | Virginia Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 1:59 PM

Among the many trigger warnings offered for a student play at Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts was one for “Catholic Guilt.”

The student play, which ran through November and closed on Nov. 19, is a “horror musical” that follows “three queer students of color at an elite university” competing for a graduation honor. 

Princeton is located in New Jersey.

[RELATED: Princeton alumni group publishes letter criticizing event's lack of viewpoint diversity] 

Princeton’s website for the play contains a list of “Content Warnings,” including “Internalized Homophobia,” “Gender Dysphoria and Internalized Transphobia,” and “Catholic Guilt.”

Christina Hoff Sommers, author of "Who Stole Feminism?: How Women Have Betrayed Women," criticized Princeton on Twitter, calling the trigger warnings a “strange fetishization of trauma [and] safety.” 

“There is plenty of evidence that trigger warnings are ineffective,” she continued.

Universities have used trigger warnings for years, despite evidence that they increase anxiety and perceived vulnerability in students.

[RELATED: Harvard study finds trigger warnings increase anxiety] 

Abigail Anthony, a Princeton student who attended the play, told Campus Reform, “I had never heard a ‘Catholic guilt’ warning before, at Princeton or elsewhere.”

Anthony went on to explain that she left the performance early “because the production was spectacularly bad.”

Campus Reform reached out to all relevant parties and will update accordingly.

Follow @blakewboudreaux on Twitter

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this