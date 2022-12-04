WATCH: Notre Dame’s COVID-19 booster mandate

Campus Reform Correspondent Charlie Yockey appeared on the National Desk, discussing the University of Notre Dame’s (Notre Dame) COVID-19 booster mandate.

Students early last month received an email informing them of the policy, as Campus Reform previously reported.

The “COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine is required of all students - undergraduate, graduate, and professional, including students studying or performing research remotely and/or virtually - to enroll in classes for the 2023-24 academic year,” the email read.

Yockey, also a senior at Notre Dame, said that there is no justification for this new mandate.

“COVID is no longer disrupting normal societal function, it doesn’t pose a sufficient risk to the public to justify the vaccine imperative,” Yockey said. “Every time a new booster is developed it’s really disruptive.”

Students who fail to obtain their booster will be prevented from enrolling in the next semester, however.

