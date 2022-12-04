Opinion
WATCH: Notre Dame’s COVID-19 booster mandate

Campus Reform Correspondent Charlie Yockey appeared on the National Desk, discussing Notre Dame’s COVID-19 booster mandate.

Jared Gould | News Editor
Sunday, December 4, 2022 11:00 AM

Campus Reform Correspondent Charlie Yockey appeared on the National Desk, discussing the University of Notre Dame’s (Notre Dame) COVID-19 booster mandate.  

Students early last month received an email informing them of the policy, as Campus Reform previously reported

The “COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine is required of all students - undergraduate, graduate, and professional, including students studying or performing research remotely and/or virtually - to enroll in classes for the 2023-24 academic year,” the email read. 

[RELATED: Yale University requiring bivalent booster shot for spring semester]

Yockey, also a senior at Notre Dame, said that there is no justification for this new mandate.

“COVID is no longer disrupting normal societal function, it doesn’t pose a sufficient risk to the public to justify the vaccine imperative,” Yockey said. “Every time a new booster is developed it’s really disruptive.” 

Students who fail to obtain their booster will be prevented from enrolling in the next semester, however. 

Watch the full video above. 


Staff image

