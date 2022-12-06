Students can order free sex supplies using this university form

SUNY Brockport released a form for students to order ‘free safer sex supplies.’

Please complete this form to order safer sex supplies from Health Promotion and Prevention Education, the form reads.

The form first asks students to identify their gender. Options include “Cisgender,” “Transgender,” Gender expansive,” “Non-Binary,” “Gender non-conforming,” and “Agender.”

It also includes a section requiring students to identify their sexual orientation with “Pansexual” and “Demisexual,” among others, listed as options.

Resident Assistants (RA) have the additional option of ordering sex supplies for non-personal use. Items that can be ordered include, “condoms,” “Finger Cots,” and “Dental dams.”

Students have the option of receiving text notifications when their ‘condom order’ is ready for pick up.

This service is provided by the Health Promotion & Prevention Education as one of their many programs “that impact the health of individuals, students groups, and the campus community,” according to their website.

“Order supplies from Prevention and Outreach Services, we will discretely bag them up, and then we’ll send you a text when they’re ready for pickup at the Condom Corner in Seymour Union B124,” the link to the form reads.

The Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity has a resource called “LGBTQIA+ Programming” which seeks to “support our queer and trans student population by providing uplifting support services and programs,” according to the website.

All parties mentioned have been contacted for comment.