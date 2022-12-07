LISTEN: PROF. GIORDANO: Student loan forgiveness, ditching four-year degrees

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano recently appeared on The Joe Piscopo Show to discuss the future of Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and companies dropping four-year degree requirements.

Multiple federal courts are blocking the program, Giordano explained. “It doesn’t look like it’s going to go through.”

“But, Biden did achieve his goal. He did get the votes of the younger people,” Gordano continued. “He knows it's unconstitutional and that he couldn’t spend this money, because it’s only Congress that can authorize the appropriation of money for these types of programs.”

“How right you are,” the host responded. “Do you think [Biden] will try to do this again?”

Giordano stated, “I think [the Biden administration] will keep talking about [debt forgiveness], but I think they will mostly move on.”





“Each [elected official] should have to pass a constitutional test before they get inaugurated and sworn in,” he concluded on the matter.

Giordano also discussed how major U.S. companies are dropping their requirement to have four-year degrees.

“Companies are waking up to the fact that students are simply being cycled through the system, not based on achievement but being pushed through from grade level to grade level throughout college to get a piece of paper, but [students] don’t really have the work ethics, the professional experience necessary in the workplace,” he said in response to why companies see universities as unreliable systems.

He then concluded the segment by discussing his work at Campus Reform, arguing that educational institutions need to be reformed and do a better job at educating students.

Listen to the full episode here.