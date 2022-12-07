Opinion
Report details woke medical school

The medical group Do No Harm released a report regarding the University of Florida College of Medicine and its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Page five of the report includes an image of two students taking a knee with their fists in the air, holding a sign that says, '#WhiteCoatsForBlackLives.'

Ben Mincey '25 | Georgia Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 3:31 PM

The medical group Do No Harm released a report regarding the University of Florida College of Medicine (UFCOM) and its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). 

The report’s introduction states, “(T)he University of Florida College of Medicine, or UFCOM, is indoctrinating its medical school graduates in divisive philosophies and other forms of social justice activism. The conditioning begins from the moment a prospective student begins exploring UFCOM, continues through the admissions process, and persists throughout the doctoral program.”

[RELATED: UF 'policing' event devolves into 'defund the police' promo]

Page five of the report includes an image of two students taking a knee with their fists in the air, holding a sign that says, “#WhiteCoatsForBlackLives.” This image appeared on the UF Medical Admissions website. Do No Harm told Campus Reform that the image was removed shortly after their report was published in November.

The report goes on to discuss the UFCOM diversity statement, which states, “Senior leadership must publically embrace, through broad, repetitive and effective communication, a definitive and unequivocal position that diversity, inclusion, and health equity is synonymous with excellence.” On page 14, the report shares UF-wide efforts to award “employees, alumni, and students” for DEI. In May 2022, Dr. Madeline Joseph, an “associate dean for inclusion and equity at UFCOM-Jacksonville,” received the first award. 

One of the report’s appendices shows that UF spent $2.14 million on DEI-related programs in the 2020-21 academic year. This includes $740,000 for expanding the office of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (IDEA). UF spent another $400,000 on the Racial Justice Research Fund, which informs  “understanding of the Black experience, racial justice, diversity, equity and inclusion on campus and beyond.” $1 million went towards increasing faculty diversity. 

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: 'Anti-racist' prof with BLM syllabus offers 'Diversity Bingo' extra credit]

On November 22, a representative from UFCOM shared a statement with Campus Reform

The statement continues, “We have a holistic admissions process that welcomes students from all backgrounds, including those from underrepresented backgrounds. In accordance with state law, our admissions policy does not favor or give priority to any group.” 

“Our curriculum includes social determinants of health, which include access to healthy food, education, income, social support, physical environments and employment–all of these social determinants influence our patients’ health,” the statement reads. 

Do No Harm also responded to Campus Reform, stating, “The University of Florida College of Medicine is a prestigious medical school in a state that has proven its dedication to removing CRT and wokeness from the entertainment industry and K-12 education. Unfortunately, Florida's institutions of higher education need to keep pace–especially in the medical education space.”

Do No Harm wrote, “UFCOM has invested a lot of effort and expense into promoting the controversial and divisive concepts of anti-racism and health equity, and must reverse course in its dedication to DEI to establish the high quality medical community that Florida's residents deserve. The Medical Admissions office has taken an important first step by removing some of the objectionable material seen in our report.” 

Click here to view the full report by Do No Harm.

