California State University hosts 'Kinky Karaoke' event

“Join the Pride Center of the University Student Union for an exciting night of singing and sex education during Kinky Karaoke!," reads an advertisement by the California State University, Northridge (CSUN) Pride Center.

Kinky Karaoke took place on November 29, free of charge. The Pride Center advertised the event as “an exciting night of singing and sex education,” inviting students to “enjoy free food, learn more about inclusive sex education and participate in kinky giveaways.”

Kinky Karaoke also offered “free HIV testing.”

The event poster features clip art of nude individuals, all with pink or purple hair, posing with oversized adult toys and contraceptives. A small disclaimer in the top right corner states that the event is exclusive to those eighteen years of age and older.

[RELATED: NYU offers ‘Strap-On Play,’ ‘Sex Toys 101’ workshops for LGBTQ students]

CSUN’s Pride Center web page says that they “[support] lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) students, faculty and staff through programming and educational outreach to improve the campus climate for LGBTQIA+ individuals as well as advocate for the respect and safety of all members of the campus community.”

[RELATED: University offers 'erotics of childbirth' course]

Past events hosted by the Pride Center include a “gender-affirming clothing swap,” which invited students to swap “gently used clothes, shoes and accessories” and “request to purchase binders and underwear.”

Another event, a “Trans-Gression Punk Show,” featured performers Ginchy Gayjacket & the Flushable Wipes and YGSLRHSTFUT. The latter stands for “YOU GUYS SUCK LIKE REAL HARD SHUT THE F**K UP THANKS” according to their Instagram page.

Additionally, the Pride Center hosts regular community meetings such as “T-Time,” a support group for “transgender, gender questioning or non-binary” individuals, and “Let’s Talk,” or consultations with “counselors who specialize in LGBTQIA+ mental health.”

Campus Reform reached out to CSUN, the Pride Center, and University Student Union for comment and will update accordingly.