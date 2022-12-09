Michael Knowles gives 'Science is Fake' lecture

The Young Americans for Freedom at Franciscan University (FUOS) in Ohio hosted Michael Knowles on November 29 to give his lecture entitled “Science is Fake.” In contrast to reactions by different universities’ students and faculty, FUOS’ students and faculty welcomed Knowles.

According to a FUOS post, Knowles' lecture was “in favor of an authentic Catholic understanding of truth.”

The lecture “challenged liberals and conservatives to acknowledge the limitations of a purely scientific worldview and embrace a broader vision of truth,” the post continued.

Many people mistakenly believe today, “that the scientific view of things is objectively true while philosophical and religious views are mere interesting representations,” Knowles explained.

To the contrary, our identity is defined by more than biologic chromosomes, Knowles argued. “The image and likeness of God conveys much more precisely the reality of who we are then does carbon and oxygen and 80% water.”

“While we easily recognize idols in the context of religion, the scientific revolution, with its attendant magic and wonders, has rendered us oblivious to the ubiquitous idolatry of science,” he concluded.

Many other universities, including Catholic universities, have rejected Knowles, however. Campus Reform covered those incidents.

For example, students at Washburn University protested Knowles’ speech on ‘transgenderism.’ The protesters' organizers were seen in a GroupMe chat discussing vandalizing flyers and posters for the event.

In May, students at Boston University passed a resolution to condemn Knowles, citing the he is “transphobic and actively seeks to erode and endanger the LGBTQ+ community.”

Then in September, he was denied the ability to address students at St. Paul College, a Catholic university.

