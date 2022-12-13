Stanford under investigation for bias against men

Stanford University is under investigation by the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) for alleged bias against male students.

A complaint was filed with OCR by University of California affiliate Kursat Pekgoz, claiming that 27 of Stanford’s programs violated Title IX of the Civil Rights Act–a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex.

Pekgoz claims in his lawsuit that Stanford had various programs for women but no equivalents for men.

“Stanford University violates Title IX by expressing an unlawful preference for women in its employment/hiring practices and/or devoting funds specifically for the purpose of increasing the enrolment of women,” the lawsuit reads.

According to Forbes, the Office of Civil Rights is investigating five of Stanford’s programs: Women in Stanford Law, Stanford Women in Design, Stanford Women in Business, Stanford Society of Women Engineers, and the Gabilan Provost’s Discretionary Fund.

Pekgoz told Campus Reform that while the majority of the allegations were dismissed by the OCR, he and another individual who’s filed a complaint intend to “vigorously appeal” the OCR’s decision. He also strongly encourages Stanford students or professors to contact him about any “grievances against Stanford’s female-only programs.”

Similar complaints have been made by Pekgoz against the University of Southern California, Yale, and Harvard University, all of which were reported on by Campus Reform.

Campus Reform reached out to all relevant individuals and institutions for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.