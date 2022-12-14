Student tuition dollars were used by this university to host Sex Toy Bingo night

Student tuition dollars were used by the University of Vermont (UVM) to host Sex Toy Bingo night on December 2.

The UVM Program Board, who hosted the event, described it as "a fun, inclusive night of BINGO, question & answer with sexperts, sex toy prizes, condom giveaways, and more!"



“You know you want to come!,” the Program Boards Instagram post publicizing the event read.

An investigation by Young America’s Foundation (YAF) revealed that student tuition dollars were used to pay for the event.



YAF also found that the board is comprised of "nearly 40 undergraduate students who are paid a stipend for their service."

"Board member compensation, as well as the expenses associated with their events, are paid for by a $1,305 per-student semesterly fee," according to YAF.



[RELATED: California State University hosts 'Kinky Karaoke' event]

YAF did not receive comment from the Program Board, but they did obtain a copy of the previous year's bingo cards, which included phrases such as “[F**k] me,” “Blow job,” “Jack off,” “Cum shot,” and “Spank me.”

This is not the Program Board’s first bingo night.



In May they hosted “Drag Bingo,” including special guest, Shuga Cain, a well-known American drag queen performer.

Campus Reform has reported on similar sex-themed events at other colleges.



[RELATED: Students can order free sex supplies using this university form]

In February, Hood College in Maryland hosted sexual events including “Sex Trivia Night’, "Condom Bingo," "Cookies & Condoms & HIV Testing," and the "BSU Black Love Event."

The University of Arkansas’ Sexual Health Organization and Outreach in January hosted games with an open conversation about sex and pleasure.

That same month, Princeton University celebrated "National Condom Day,” with a condom art contest.

Campus Reform contacted UVM and the Program Board for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.