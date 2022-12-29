10 of the craziest courses colleges offered in 2022

Students pay thousands in tuition each year to attend college courses across the country.

10. Princeton to offer 'Black + Queer in Leather' course

Princeton University will offer “Black + Queer in Leather: Black Leather/BDSM Material Culture” as a spring semester course. The New Jersey course will be taught by Tiona Nekkia McClodden, who is a Princeton Arts Fellow and a Lecturer in Lewis Center for the Arts.

9. Harvard course focuses on implementing ‘sustainable antiracist DEI systems’

For the Spring 2023 semester, Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education is offering a course titled “Walk the Talk: Institutionalizing Sustainable Anti-racist DEI Work,” which aims to teach students how to prepare for a diversity, equity, and inclusion-filled future.

8. NYU announces new LGBTQ+ nursing course

New York University (NYU) is implementing a new 3-credit -hour course called "Contemporary Issues in Healthcare" into its nursing program at the Rory Meyers College of Nursing. In a June 2 announcement, NYU states that the “new elective course focuse[s] on LGBTQ+ health to better prepare nursing students to provide culturally affirming and inclusive care to this population.”

7. Courses include Harry Styles, tree climbing, hand puppetry

6. Students to take 'Disney & Pop Culture Politics' course this fall

The University of South Florida offered a “Disney & Pop Culture Politics” course. Completion of the course goes towards a “Gender Equality” credit. The course “will examine a wide variety of Disney media, looking at global representation, production, and audiences through an intersectional lens.”

5. Oregon State University is offering an entire list of 'Queer Studies' courses this Fall

Oregon State University’s (OSU) Queer Studies Twitter page released a flyer of several courses that are available this Fall online and in person. The courses include “Gender, Race and Pop Culture,” “Queer of Color Critiques,” and “Indigenous Queer and Two-Sprit studies.”

4. Penn State course explores how racism and sexism relate to 'reproductive justice' and 'toxic waste'

Pennsylvania State University is currently offering students a course on “Racism and Sexism.” The three-credit course, offered by the university’s African American Studies Department, was put in place to teach students about racism and sexism from cultural, political, and economic standpoints.

3. 'LGTBQ+ Rights and the Constitution' course coming to campus this fall

University of North Texas (UNT) offered the course "LGBTQ+ Rights and the Constitution" this semester. Students who take the class studied “the historical and legal development of equal treatment for members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as ongoing controversies and conflicts of rights," according to the course description.

2. 'Angry White Male Studies' course comes to campus this fall

For the Fall 2022 semester, the history department at the University of Kansas offered Angry White Male Studies as a course that explored the “prominent figure” that is “the angry white male.”

1. Course at Utah college lets class 'watch pornographic films together'

Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah, offered a class on pornography in which students watched raunchy films as a group. Students at the private liberal arts college can take “FILM-300O: Porn” to earn two credits toward their film studies degree during the 2022-2023 school year, according to the film department’s website.

“Hard core pornography is as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football,” the course description reads. “Our approach to this billion-dollar industry is as both a cultural phenomenon that reflects and reinforces sexual inequalities (but holds the potential to challenge sexual and gender norms) and as an art form that requires serious contemplation.”