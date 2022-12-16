Socialist students up in arms about NYT article asking questions about puberty blockers

The Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) at Northern Kentucky University recently took issue with the New York Times regarding on article on puberty blockers.

“Studies show that the drugs have eased some patients’ gender dysphoria — a distress over the mismatch of their birth sex and gender identity,” but some doctors will not prescribe them because of “emerging evidence of potential harm from using blockers,” the NYT article reads.

YDSA called this view into question, alleging it is transphobic to criticize puberty blockers.

“[W]ill @nytimes release an apology for their hate articles,” YDSA tweeted on Nov. 24, “or are they too busy profiting off the anti-gay hate crimes they abet with their ‘just asking questions’ ‘journalism.’”

The chapter has also tweeted out in celebration of the anniversary of the October Bolshevik revolution and Marxist figures such as Nikolai Bukharin.

They have also displayed the hammer and sickle of Soviet Russia, including in their header photo and in a graphic about an event they held on transgender rights.

Their latest thread addresses capitalism and the Constitution. They say that the U.S. Constitution is a “constitution of big business and the capitalist class.”

Northern Kentucky University, YDSA NKU, and YDSA have all been contacted for this report, and will be updated accordingly.