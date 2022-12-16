Students admit to vandalizing campus menorah just days before Hanukkah

Two students at Colgate University in New York admitted to vandalizing a campus menorah.

The incident comes just days before Hanukkah and amidst rising reports of anti-Semitism across the country.

According to a report by WKTV, the students “admitted to being intoxicated.”

Colgate student Jackson Fox told Chabad.org that the incident “‘really hit close to home.’”

Fox “‘had been feeling numb to antisemitism after seeing so much of it going on around the world’” according to Chabad.org.

Chabad.org reported that the university will hold hearings for the two students “as the Hamilton Police Department considers criminal charges.”

A GoFundMe campaign coordinated by Sophie Neugarten, the Chabad of Hamilton President, has raised over $20,000. The fundraising goal listed on GoFundMe is $1,950.

Neugarten credited the funds raised to Rabbi Shmuly and Chaya Haskelevic, the Chabad of Madison County directors.

She told Chabad.org “‘that the amount of money raised in such a short time shows the impact that the Haskeleviches have had on the campus.’”

Neugarten references news stories on rising cases of anti-Semitism.

“‘Considering everything that’s going on with our modern world and celebrities getting a lot of publicity for their antisemitism, it was really scary to think that something of that caliber was happening at a place where I felt so safe and at home,’” Neugarten said.

Kanye West is one recent case of celebrity anti-Semitism. West posted antisemitic tweets and shared conspiracy theories invoking what the Anti-Defamation League calls “‘myths about Jewish greed and power and control of the entertainment industry.’”

Regarding the menorah’s rededication after the GoFundMe campaign, Fox told Chabad.org, “'With the turnout so good, I’d really like to turn this into more future conversations and more engagement with the Jewish life on campus because I think college is the time in your life where you’re figuring out what matters to you, and Judaism is a big part of that.'”

Campus Reform contacted Colgate University, the Colgate Jewish Union, the Chaplains Office, Fox, and Rabbi Shmuly for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.