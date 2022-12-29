Top 5 times universities promoted perverted, graphic, kinky sex ideas in 2022

As the year comes to a close, Campus Reform compiled a list of the top five times colleges and universities promoted perverted, graphic, and kinky sex ideas to students in 2022.





1. University's 'Let's Talk About Sex' event invites students to 'play games,' discuss 'pleasure'

The University of Arkansas hosted a “Let's Talk About Sex” event in January where they held “an open conversation about sex and pleasure.”

The event included games to “engage in sexual fantasies” and covered the topic of “kinks.”





2. Students put on 'Condom Bingo,' 'Sex Trivia Night' events leading up to Valentine's Day

In February, Hood College in Maryland hosted sexual events including “Sex Trivia Night,” “Sex Ed Bootcamp,” “Condom Bingo,” “Cookies & Condoms & HIV Testing,” and the “BSU Black Love Event.”

Students were taught “the keys to actually having your desires fulfilled” and how to “build a self-pleasure practice that lays the foundation for what you want from a partner."





3. Socialists' 'safe sex week' display featured 'new and unused sex toys'

University of Central Florida's Young Democratic Socialists of America hosted a safe sex week in April, displaying sex toys and handing out info that guided students on "eating a**, BDSM etiquette, fat positivity, and more!!"

The socialists also screened The Principles of Pleasure and handed out free condoms, lube, and dental dams.





4. Harvard's 'Sex Week' features 'p***y portraits', 'Intro to Stripteasing'

November 14-20, Harvard held a “Sex Week,” including events such as 'Sex Ed Trivia,' a 'Safe Sex Supply Giveaway,' and 'P***y Portraits: Painting and Celebrating Genital Diversity.'

Harvard distributed sex toys and supplies to students and educate students on topics such as the philosophy of porn.

Advertisement for the event stated, “it's just as important to get an education inside the bedroom as it is inside the classroom.”





5. 'Wheel of Fornication,' 'Genital Diversity Gallery' highlight university's sex week

Campus Reform reported in February that Tulane University hosted games promoting sex including “Wheel of Fornication,” “Genital Diversity Gallery,” “Yoga For Sex,” “Sex After Dark,” and“Sex Ed Quickie.”

Winners of the games won sex toys, books, games, and other sexy giveaways.

The games were held during Valentine’s Day week.