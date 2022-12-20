Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Students, faculty fight for free speech at Harvard

A petition has been signed by many Harvard students, staff, and alumni to urge the Presidential Search Committee to nominate someone who understands the importance of free speech.

[U]nless the next President shows a firm commitment to protecting free speech at Harvard, that environment will continue to contract,' the petition reads.

Trending
1
MARSCHALL: An obituary for Cazenovia College, my hometown school
By Zachary Marschall, PhD 
2
UMaine bans Christmas decorations in the name of diversity
By Kaitlyn Schallhorn 
3
Michael Knowles gives 'Science is Fake' lecture
By Georgia  Lucas '23
4
Cornell makes letter grades optional. Some students say that's not enough.
By Eduardo Neret 
5
5 times leftist activists wanted to rewrite American history this year
By Georgia  Lucas '23
6
EXCLUSIVE: Scholars push for DEI at mathematics education conference
By William Biagini  '24
Georgia Lucas '23 | North Carolina Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 9:00 PM

petition has been signed by almost 250 Harvard University students, staff, and alumni to urge the Presidential Search Committee to nominate someone who understands the importance of free speech, the Harvard Crimson reports.

“[U]nless the next President shows a firm commitment to protecting free speech at Harvard, that environment will continue to contract,” the petition reads.

“It’s undeniable that we have a culture at Harvard that doesn’t encourage free exchange of ideas in classrooms,” co-organizer of the petition, Victoria Li, told the Crimson.

[RELATED: WATCH: Conservative senator becomes university president]

The petition alerts the reader that a “Harvard degree is increasingly associated with emotional and intellectual fragility; some employers have even forsworn hiring Harvard graduates.”

It continues, “Harvard cannot retain the world’s respect if it is seen as an intellectual environment in which dissent from orthodoxy is punished.”

The petition is scheduled to be sent to the Presidential Search Committee by the end of the semester.

[RELATED: This university president is taking a stand for free speech]

Campus Reform has reported on the trend in free speech being silenced at Harvard University.

In 2017, for example, Campus Reform reported on students protesting a conservative psychology professor.

Similarly, in 2016, Harvard Law School student Bill Barlow put up posters which read “Reclaim Harvard Law = Trump,” increasing tensions surrounding free speech on Harvard's campus.

Campus Reform also reported on a club on Harvard's campus formed in 2017 that had the purpose of students gathering with a “shared concern among many students for ideological trends threatening freedom of speech.”

Campus Reform contacted Harvard University, Victoria Li, and the Presidential Search Committee. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this