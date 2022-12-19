SGA allocates $15,000 for tampons in men's restrooms

Wichita State University’s Student Government Association (SGA) recently passed a bill that will allocate over $15,000 to fund tampons in men’s, women’s, and unisex restrooms on campus.

The bill in question, referred to as the "Funding Allocation for Menstrual Products" bill, authorizes the SGA’s treasurer to “allocate up to $15,730 from the Reserves for the purchase and implementation of menstrual products and any associated materials on campus for the benefit of students,” according to documents obtained by Campus Reform.

During its Dec. 7 meeting, sponsors of the bill explained that tampons will be placed in two restrooms per building, one being a women’s restroom and the other being either a men’s or unisex restroom.

Over a third of the funding goes towards tampon dispensers and installation costs, while the rest of the $15,730 will fund the products themselves.

Although the bill was only supposed to be read for the first time at the meeting, a motion to “suspend the rules of debate and move into the final read of this bill” was made and approved.

With a final vote of 36-5, the bill passed.

Although the bill passed with a large majority, not all SGA members were pleased with the results.

One SGA official, who requested to remain anonymous, told Campus Reform that he was “surprised that provisions were included to provide products to men's restrooms.”

He also called out the way in which the bill was passed, saying, “The rules were suspended to move the bill forward before the winter recess. This is unusual because Senators were not able to engage at the committee level nor get constituent feedback.”

Olivia Gallegos, a student at Wichita State University, also expressed concerns regarding the "Funding Allocation for Menstrual Products" bill.

“My reaction was a mixture of confusion and disappointment in the fact that the SGA believes tampons belong in men’s restrooms and that the funding for this initiative is coming from the SGA reserve fund,” Gallegos told Campus Reform.

She argued, “Men do not need tampons in their restrooms because men do not have uteruses and therefore do not have periods.”

To celebrate the approved tampon package, SGA President John Kirk invited members of the Wichita State University community to join for a “ceremonial signing for the menstrual product bill” on Dec. 12, according to a screenshot obtained by Campus Reform.

Wichita State University is located in Wichita, Kansas.

